Maddie Poppe returns to Iowa for 1st concert since winning Idol

CLINTON — If you were hoping to see north-central Iowa native and “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe this weekend, you’re likely out of luck if you don’t already have a ticket.

The 20-year-old Clarksville native is schedule to perform at the Wild Rose Casino in Clinton Saturday night. The casino’s ticket site says the show is sold out.

Poppe won the most recent American Idol T-V competition. Although she performed across Iowa for several years before the show, she has been on the Idol tour in recent weeks.

The appearance in Clinton is her first in Iowa since winning the competition. Since her Idol victory, Maddie has appeared and performed on multiple TV shows.

After her Clinton performance Poppe, has a stop in Des Moines on Sunday at a girls’ empowerment event, and then a show at the Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson on September 28th.