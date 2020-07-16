Longtime Mason City educator shares COVID-19 experience, tells people to wear a mask in public
MASON CITY — A longtime Mason City educator is sharing her experience of having battled COVID-19. Deadra Stanton was diagnosed with coronavirus in March and says she’s still having complications.
From the aspect of an educator, Stanton says schools heading into this next school year are looking at a no-win situation no matter what direction districts decide to go with learning plans. “Independent learning…not everybody is a self-directed learner. You can’t ask a kindergartener to keep on a mask. My gracious…they’ll blow their nose in it, they’re just in a no-win. I’m afraid for teachers. I’m afraid for all of the people in that environment. There’s got to be a real lot of thinking outside the box to make this work. It’s going to take money, and unfortunately that’s really something that hurts people, but it’s going to take money to implement safety.”
Stanton says she’s worried about students being set back because of the challenges of educating during the pandemic. “I also worry a great deal about those who are not financially resourceful, those kids that maybe don’t have family support that will sit next to them and help them, and who are probably being more isolated, more left alone, maybe parents who aren’t as invested in their education as someone like I would be.”
Stanton pleads with people to wear a mask if they are going to be out in public. “A mask is uncomfortable, but trust me being in the hospital is a lot more uncomfortable. Put your mask on, stay away from people. You can party next year, just give it a year.”
Stanton made her comments during the weekly City of Mason City COVID-19 press conference that you can view below