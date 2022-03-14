Longtime deputy to run for Cerro Gordo County Treasurer’s position
MASON CITY — A longtime deputy in the Cerro Gordo County Treasurer’s office has announced she’ll be running for the Democratic nomination for the Treasurer’s position.
Peggy Meany was appointed in 2011 to the office as the property tax deputy. Meany says for the last 11 years, she has spent countless hours learning the aspects of the operations of that office by administering the Iowa Code and providing excellent customer service. She says as Treasurer, she would be a humble steward for the county in regards to the financial reporting and an agent for the Department of Transportation along with the Iowa Department of Revenue and Finance.
Current Treasurer Patricia Wright announced late last month that she would not be seeking another term after serving the last 12 years as the Treasurer and working in the office for more than 40 years.
As of this morning, only two candidates running for countywide office had filed their nomination petitions. Republican Chris Watts of Mason City is running for the Second District County Supervisor position, while Democrat AnnMarie Legler of Mason City is running for her first full term as County Recorder. Friday March 25th is the final day for candidates to file nomination papers for county offices.