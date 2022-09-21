CLEAR LAKE — Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt has died at the age of 89.

Hewitt spent 49 years at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, 24 of those years as the chairman of the board. Hewitt had announced his retirement from the family-owned bank last month. In a letter announcing his retirement, Hewitt stated that he took great pride in hiring great community-minded, honest, hard-working individuals who know the value in helping others. He said he had been given the opportunity to work with many other local businesses, cheered each other on, and worked to ensure each other’s success.

Mayor Nelson Crabb eulogized Hewitt at the end of Monday night’s meeting of the Clear Lake City Council. “A very great leader of our community passed away earlier today in Ray Hewitt. He was certainly outstanding in this community. He was a Chamber president, has been the grand marshal for the parade, and played golf with him, and I think he was better than I was at times. Just a wonderful gentleman, and our thoughts and prayers go to the family of Ray Hewitt.”

Hewitt died on Monday at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday morning at 10:00 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

