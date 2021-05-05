Longtime city attorney for Clear Lake dies
CLEAR LAKE — The man who served as Clear Lake’s city attorney for 35 years has died. Don Goranson held the position from 1969 unil 2004 and practiced law in Clear Lake from 1950 to 2010.
Mayor Nelson Crabb announced Goranson’s death at Monday night’s meeting of the City Council. “Don was a great community person and our thoughts are prayers go to that family.”
City Administrator Scott Flory says Goranson was a tremendous help to him when he took over the administrator’s position two decades ago. “I came here 20 years ago, Don was the city attorney and somebody that took me under his wing, and I was able to benefit professionally from his experience in the community. One of the civic groups I belong to, Don was my inductor into that group 20 years ago. A very special person to me and contributed a lot to the community, loved Clear Lake, and was just a fabulous guy.”
Goranson was a Clear Lake native who also participated in numerous community organizations. Goranson died on Sunday at his home. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday.