Longtime Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Grandon dead
CLEAR LAKE — Longtime Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Michael Grandon has died. Grandon served as the county treasurer for 36 years before retiring in 2010.
Besides being very active in Democratic Party politics, the Clear Lake native was an active member of the community including being active at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the NIACC Alumni Association Advisory Board, Clear Lake Noon Lions, Clear Lake Jaycees, the Iowa State County Treasurers Association, and with numerous local charities.
Grandon died at a senior living facility in Eagan Minnesota on Sunday at the age of 79.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday morning at 10:30 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Clear Lake.
Grandon’s family suggests that memorials be directed towards the Alzheimer’s Association.