Longtime California Senator Feinstein, Oldest Member Of Congress, Won’t Seek Reelection

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is not seeking reelection in 2024.

Her announcement Tuesday signals the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades in which she shattered gender barriers and left a mark on political battles over reproductive rights, gun control and environmental protection.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and is the oldest member of Congress.

Feinstein said she will remain in office through the end of next year when her term ends.