Local statehouse race results — Ragan holds off challenge for Senate District 27, incumbents retain House seats

MASON CITY — Incumbent Amanda Ragan held on to her Iowa Senate District 27 seat by the narrowest of margins on Tuesday. The Democrat from Mason City held off a challenge by Republican Shannon Latham of Sheffield, winning by 477 votes — 12,762 to 12,285.

Ragan says despite the Democrats still being in the minority at the statehouse, she hopes to work on many issues including Medicaid and education in the upcoming session.

Ragan says she hopes legislators can put their differences behind them and work in a bipartisan fashion.

When breaking it down by county, it was the 2341 more votes in Cerro Gordo County that pushed Ragan over the top. Latham received 1056 more votes in Franklin County and 808 more in Butler County.

=== In the local Iowa House races, the incumbents all retained their seats:

 In District 51, Republican Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood won a second term, beating Democrat challenger Tim Knutson of Northwood 7291-5164

 In District 7, Republican Tedd Gassman of Scarville beat Democrat Debra Jensen of Forest City 7128-5382

 In District 8, Republican Terry Baxter of Garner beat Democrat Connie Price of Britt 8386-4105

 Three incumbents also won with uncontested races: Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake retaining her District 54 seat; Democrat Sharon Steckman of Mason City holding on to her District 53 positions; and Democrat Todd Prichard of Charles City not facing competition in District 52

According to the Associated Press, Republicans retained control of both chambers of the statehouse after Tuesday’s election, having a 32-18 advantage in the Senate, and a 54-46 edge in the House.