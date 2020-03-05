Local legislators to hold public events Friday, Saturday in Mason City, Clear Lake
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County’s representatives at the statehouse will be holding events Friday and Saturday to get people up to date on this year’s session:
== On Friday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00, state representative Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake and state senator Amanda Ragan of Mason City will hold what’s being called a “legislative briefing” in the Community Room at Clear Lake Bank & Trust. The event sponsored by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce is an opportunity to meet the legislators, hear their perspectives on current issues, ask questions, and voice any concerns.
== Ragan will also join Mason City representative Sharon Steckman for a listening post from 10:00 to 11:30 Saturday morning in the Mason City Room at the Public Library. The legislators will provide an update on the 2020 session, and constituents will have an opportunity to ask questions as well as share concerns and ideas on issues under consideration at the statehouse.