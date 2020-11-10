Local health officials plead with public to wear masks, practice social distancing with surge in COVID numbers
MASON CITY — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, local health officials are pleading with the public to wear a mask when in public and step up on protective measures.
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft says the virus numbers have skyrocketed over the past few weeks and the public needs to respond by taking the appropriate steps. “Now is not the time to relax safety measures. It’s time to limit our risk more than ever. Many responding organizations have been repeating over and over to do your part to combat the spread. At the time, cases were low and the virus was not rapidly spreading throughout our community, but based on recent numbers, the virus is now at our doorstep and it’s knocking loudly.”
Hanft says north-central Iowans have the nature of helping each other out, and this certainly is one of those times. “It is critical that we do everything we can right now to protect your family and co-workers by wearing a mask, not gathering outside your immediate family, getting a flu shot, and washing your hands. These are simple measures we can apply to help us and our children maintain a sense of normalcy and freedoms we value so much as Americans.”
Hanft says the exact cause of the spike in cases can’t be pinpointed but health experts can make an educated guess why. “I can’t say that we can put out finger on exactly what it is, but there is some speculation as we all know, asymptomatic people who are ill, and who don’t know they are ill, so they are going about their daily business. So it’s very difficult to track the virus because anybody who becomes positive and they are asymptomatic to start, 48 hours prior to them being symptomatic is when they are generally most contagious.”
Hanft emphasizes the need for people to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing guidelines. “People out there in the community, every single person matters right now, and we need everybody wearing a mask. We need people staying apart, staying with your immediate family, but otherwise don’t socialize. That’s going to become increasingly more difficult as the holidays come in, we get that. It’s not going to be easy.
For COVID safety information, you can head to cghealth.com.