      Weather Alert

Local COVID weekly update — number of new positive cases up, no new deaths, hospitalizations down

Dec 9, 2021 @ 10:53am

MASON CITY — The number of north-central Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 in the last week is up, but for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, no new deaths have been reported in a week’s time.

According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, a total of 777 people from the nine-county listening area of Cerro Gordo and the surrounding counties tested positive for COVID, compared to 620 in the week before.

The 7-day and 14-day positivity rates for the combined nine-county listening area stayed fairly steady compared to the week before, with the 7-day rate going from 11.4% last week to 11.3% this week, while the 14-day rate slightly increased from 10.7% to 11%. Almost half of the new cases in north-central Iowa were those under the age of 40.

While no new deaths were reported locally in the last week, the state’s total climbed by 105 to a total of 7550 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-related hospitalizations in the north-central Iowa medical region have declined, with 49 people hospitalized in local hospitals currently, compared to 60 last week. Of those 49, 40 were not fully vaccinated. 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 9178 299
Butler 2567 64
Floyd 2913 61
Franklin 2091 49
Hancock 2461 75
Mitchell 2052 53
Winnebago 2484 96
Worth 1355 42
Wright 2835 38
Area Total 27936 777
Last week total 27157 620

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 12.5 12.4 12.3 12.1
Butler 10 8.7 7.8 7.1
Floyd 6.7 7.7 9.4 8.1
Franklin 9.3 10.7 12.7 13.6
Hancock 15 15.4 24.7 17.1
Mitchell 10.4 8.2 5.3 6.3
Winnebago 19.3 16.3 16.3 13.8
Worth 8 7.2 5.9 7.3
Wright 9.8 11.5 12.3 13.5
Area Total 11.3 11 11.4 10.7

 

 

7-day positive tests in area
 This week Last Week
0-17 17% 16%
18-29 16% 18%
30-39 15% 12%
40-49 12% 12%
50-59 16% 13%
60-69 14% 15%
70-79 8% 7%
80+ 3% 7%

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 124 105 19
Butler 46 39 7
Floyd 49 38 11
Franklin 31 28 3
Hancock 40 32 8
Mitchell 43 40 3
Winnebago 39 33 6
Worth 9 8 1
Wright 50 42 8
Area Total 431 365 66 0
Last week total 431 365 66 9

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 49 60
ICU 8 13
Vaccinated 9 23
Non-Vaccinated 40 37
For the latest

Trending
Guilty plea by one of two people accused of Mason City shooting incident in August
Former Mason City School Board member announces run for Iowa House seat that covers Mason City
Klemme man accused of burglarizing Clear Lake home pleads guilty to a lesser charge
Winter Storm Watch for portions of north-central Iowa for Friday afternoon-evening
Plymouth man accused of credit card fraud pleads guilty
Connect With Us