Local COVID weekly update — number of new positive cases up, no new deaths, hospitalizations down
MASON CITY — The number of north-central Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 in the last week is up, but for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, no new deaths have been reported in a week’s time.
According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, a total of 777 people from the nine-county listening area of Cerro Gordo and the surrounding counties tested positive for COVID, compared to 620 in the week before.
The 7-day and 14-day positivity rates for the combined nine-county listening area stayed fairly steady compared to the week before, with the 7-day rate going from 11.4% last week to 11.3% this week, while the 14-day rate slightly increased from 10.7% to 11%. Almost half of the new cases in north-central Iowa were those under the age of 40.
While no new deaths were reported locally in the last week, the state’s total climbed by 105 to a total of 7550 since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-related hospitalizations in the north-central Iowa medical region have declined, with 49 people hospitalized in local hospitals currently, compared to 60 last week. Of those 49, 40 were not fully vaccinated.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|9178
|299
|Butler
|2567
|64
|Floyd
|2913
|61
|Franklin
|2091
|49
|Hancock
|2461
|75
|Mitchell
|2052
|53
|Winnebago
|2484
|96
|Worth
|1355
|42
|Wright
|2835
|38
|
|
|
|Area Total
|27936
|777
|Last week total
|27157
|620
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|12.5
|12.4
|
|12.3
|12.1
|Butler
|10
|8.7
|
|7.8
|7.1
|Floyd
|6.7
|7.7
|
|9.4
|8.1
|Franklin
|9.3
|10.7
|
|12.7
|13.6
|Hancock
|15
|15.4
|
|24.7
|17.1
|Mitchell
|10.4
|8.2
|
|5.3
|6.3
|Winnebago
|19.3
|16.3
|
|16.3
|13.8
|Worth
|8
|7.2
|
|5.9
|7.3
|Wright
|9.8
|11.5
|
|12.3
|13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|11.3
|11
|
|11.4
|10.7
|
7-day positive tests in area
|This week
|Last Week
|0-17
|17%
|16%
|18-29
|16%
|18%
|30-39
|15%
|12%
|40-49
|12%
|12%
|50-59
|16%
|13%
|60-69
|14%
|15%
|70-79
|8%
|7%
|80+
|3%
|7%
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|124
|105
|19
|
|Butler
|46
|39
|7
|
|Floyd
|49
|38
|11
|
|Franklin
|31
|28
|3
|
|Hancock
|40
|32
|8
|
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|39
|33
|6
|
|Worth
|9
|8
|1
|
|Wright
|50
|42
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|431
|365
|66
|0
|Last week total
|431
|365
|66
|9
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|49
|60
|ICU
|8
|13
|Vaccinated
|9
|23
|Non-Vaccinated
|40
|37