Local county position results from area — Wright soundly beats Lewerke in Cerro Gordo Treasurer race, Wedmore wins Cerro Gordo Auditor six-way race

MASON CITY — A number of county-level positions were decided on Tuesday, including two hotly contested races in Cerro Gordo County. Treasurer Patricia Wright won a third term, easily defeating former treasurer office employee Natasha Lewerke. Wright received over 67% of the vote with 12,504 ballots, compared to only 6009 for Lewerke. Fellow Democrat Adam Wedmore won a six-person race for County Auditor. The current Rockwell city councilman won with just under 42% of the vote. Republican Don O’Connor finished second with 34%. Sheriff’s deputy Louie Bram received the most votes out of the four other non-party candidates on the ballot with 1612. Three incumbents ran unopposed in Cerro Gordo County: County Attorney Carlyle Dalen, Recorder Colleen Pearce, and Supervisor Casey Callanan. In another race in Cerro Gordo County, two former Clear Lake city councilmen won seats on the Clear Lake Sanitary District Board as Terry Unsworth and Gary Hugi beat Larry Adams and Kit Alcorn.

=== An incumbent on the Worth County Board of Supervisors has been defeated, while the other incumbent running has retained his seat. In District 1, Democrat Aaron Stone of Manly beat Republican incumbent Merlin Bartz by a 669-430 margin. In District 3, Republican incumbent Kenneth Abrams received 58% of the vote to beat Democrat Stephen Converse of Northwood, 676-496. Uncontested winners were Jake Hanson for County Treasurer, Teresa Olson for County Recorder, and Jeffrey Greve for County Attorney.

=== In Hancock County, two Republicans won the available at-large seats on the Board of Supervisors. Gary Rayhons of Garner received the most votes of the four on the ballot with 2734 votes, while incumbent Florence “Sis” Greiman of Garner was re-elected with 2471 votes. The two Democrats on the ballot, Donny Schleusner of rural Garner and Ted Hall of Forest City received 1824 and 1399 votes respectively. Uncontested winners in Hancock County were Debroah Engstler for County Treasurer, Tracy Marshall for County Recorder, and Blake Norman for County Attorney.

== In Floyd County, Republican incumbent Douglas Kamm and former supervisor Roy Schwickerath won the two at-large seats on the Board of Supervisors. Kamm received the most votes with 3389, with the Democrat Schwickerath ending up with 2765. Independent Michael Staudt was third with 2417 while Democrat Stewart Dalton finished with 1807. Longtime County Treasurer Frank Rottinghaus won another term on Tuesday, beating challenger Todd Schriever by a 3387 to 2656 margin. Running unopposed were County Recorder Deb Roberts and County Attorney Rachel Ginbey.

== In Mitchell County, Republican incumbent Steven Smolik won re-election in Board of Supervisors District 3, easily beating Democratic challenger Rita Dvorak 874-424. In District 1, Democrat Barbara Francis edged Republican Al Winters 436-429, with independent Ken Boehmer not far behind with 405 votes. Democrat Shannon Paulus won another term as County Treasurer, easily beating Republican Susan Ellison 2834-1637. Unopposed winners were Pat Skuster for County Recorder and Mark Walk for County Attorney.

Four area counties had uncontested county-level races:

== Winnebago

Supervisor District 1 — Terry Durby

Supervisor District 3 — Bill Jensvold

County Treasurer — Julie Swenson

County Recorder — Kristin Colby

County Attorney — Kelsey Beenken

== Wright

Supervisor District 2 — Dean Kluss

County Treasurer — Peggy Schluttenhofer

County Recorder — Denise Baker

County Attorney — Eric Simonson

== Franklin

Supervisor District 1 — Michael Nolte

Supervisor District 2 — Gary McVicker

County Treasurer — Chad Murray

County Recorder — Toni Wilkinson

County Attorney — Brent Symens

County Sheriff — Aaron Dodd

== Butler

Supervisor District 2 — Tom Heidenwirth

Supervisor District 3 — Rusty Eddy

County Treasurer — Vicki Schoneman

County Recorder — Janice Jacobs

County Attorney — Greg Lievens