Listening area’s active COVID case count has grown by three-and-a-half times since start of the month
DES MOINES — 27 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area while 24 more have recovered according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health between midday Sunday and 11 o’clock this morning.
The total number of confirmed cases in the 10-county listening area since the start of the pandemic is 10,499, 1551 higher than the same time last Monday morning. 534 more cases have been reported in a week’s time in Cerro Gordo County.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area increased to 5251 as of 11 o’clock this morning, almost three-and-a-half times as many as the 1510 active cases at the start of the month. Cerro Gordo County currently has 1837 active cases, 1360 more compared to November 1st.
The listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 23.1%, with Cerro Gordo County having a 14-day average rate of 24.9%.
Statewide in the same 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: 13 more people were reported dead to bring the total to 2205; 1232 more cases were reported to push the total to 211,722; 498 more people recovered to bring the total to 116,807.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|3229
|7
|Butler
|894
|3
|Floyd
|926
|4
|Franklin
|677
|4
|Hancock
|794
|3
|Kossuth
|921
|
|Mitchell
|707
|
|Winnebago
|874
|2
|Worth
|333
|
|Wright
|1144
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|10499
|27
|
|
|Active Cases 11/20/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1837
|1717
|477
|Butler
|440
|413
|82
|Floyd
|434
|389
|60
|Franklin
|261
|247
|42
|Hancock
|445
|416
|134
|Kossuth
|448
|430
|176
|Mitchell
|426
|419
|119
|Winnebago
|373
|359
|192
|Worth
|188
|175
|46
|Wright
|399
|378
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5251
|4943
|1510
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|41
|
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|14
|
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|7
|
|Kossuth
|4
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|23
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|5
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|120
|0
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1351
|7
|Butler
|451
|3
|Floyd
|478
|2
|Franklin
|397
|
|Hancock
|342
|4
|Kossuth
|469
|
|Mitchell
|277
|1
|Winnebago
|478
|3
|Worth
|145
|
|Wright
|740
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5128
|24
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|24.9
|Butler
|20.5
|Floyd
|23.3
|Franklin
|20.6
|Hancock
|24.2
|Kossuth
|22.1
|Mitchell
|24.5
|Winnebago
|24
|Worth
|18.6
|Wright
|21.9
|
|
|Area Average
|23.1