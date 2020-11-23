      Weather Alert

Listening area’s active COVID case count has grown by three-and-a-half times since start of the month

Nov 23, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — 27 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area while 24 more have recovered according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health between midday Sunday and 11 o’clock this morning.

The total number of confirmed cases in the 10-county listening area since the start of the pandemic is 10,499, 1551 higher than the same time last Monday morning. 534 more cases have been reported in a week’s time in Cerro Gordo County.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area increased to 5251 as of 11 o’clock this morning, almost three-and-a-half times as many as the 1510 active cases at the start of the month. Cerro Gordo County currently has 1837 active cases, 1360 more compared to November 1st.

The listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 23.1%, with Cerro Gordo County having a 14-day average rate of 24.9%. 

Statewide in the same 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: 13 more people were reported dead to bring the total to 2205; 1232 more cases were reported to push the total to 211,722; 498 more people recovered to bring the total to 116,807.

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3229 7
Butler 894 3
Floyd 926 4
Franklin 677 4
Hancock 794 3
Kossuth 921
Mitchell 707
Winnebago 874 2
Worth 333
Wright 1144 4
Area Total 10499 27

 

Active Cases 11/23/20
 Active Cases 11/20/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1837 1717 477
Butler 440 413 82
Floyd 434 389 60
Franklin 261 247 42
Hancock 445 416 134
Kossuth 448 430 176
Mitchell 426 419 119
Winnebago 373 359 192
Worth 188 175 46
Wright 399 378 182
Area Total 5251 4943 1510

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 41
Butler 3
Floyd 14
Franklin 19
Hancock 7
Kossuth 4
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 23
Worth
Wright 5
Area Total 120 0

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1351 7
Butler 451 3
Floyd 478 2
Franklin 397
Hancock 342 4
Kossuth 469
Mitchell 277 1
Winnebago 478 3
Worth 145
Wright 740 4
Area Total 5128 24

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 24.9
Butler 20.5
Floyd 23.3
Franklin 20.6
Hancock 24.2
Kossuth 22.1
Mitchell 24.5
Winnebago 24
Worth 18.6
Wright 21.9
Area Average 23.1
