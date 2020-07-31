      Weather Alert

Listening area passes 1000 positive COVID-19 case mark for July, 55% of area’s COVID cases identified this month

Jul 31, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Our north-central Iowa listening area has seen over 1000 cases of COVID-19 in the month of July, making for 55% of the total number of cases since the pandemic started.

40 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the listening area in the 24-hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. 18 of those cases were in Franklin County; six in Floyd; five in Cerro Gordo; four in Butler; two each in Hancock, Winnebago and Wright; and one in Kossuth.

That brings the area’s overall total since the start of the pandemic to 1815 cases, with 1004 confirmed cases in the month of July.

Cerro Gordo County has seen 567 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, but 82% of those, or 465 cases, were new since July 1st. Wright County has had 439 cases; Franklin 208; Hancock 109; Floyd 107; Butler 106; Kossuth and Mitchell each 76; Winnebago 71; and Worth 56.

47 more people in the area have recovered, to bring the overall total to 1136, or 63%.

Looking at the state numbers: 11 more people have died to bring the total to 865; 697 new cases were reported for a total now of 44,475; 762 more people have recovered to bring that total to 32,503, or 73%.

Three long-term care facility outbreaks continue to be reported in our listening area. Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City reports 117 positive cases with 83 total recovered; the Sheffield Care Center reports 36 positive cases with 15 recovered; and the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton reports 28 cases with five recovered.

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 567 5
Butler 106 4
Floyd 107 6
Franklin 208 18
Hancock 109 2
Kossuth 76 1
Mitchell 76
Winnebago 71 2
Worth 56
Wright 439 2
Area Total 1815 40

 

 

July case count Cases before July 1 New since July 1 % since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 465 82.01
Butler 47 59 55.66
Floyd 66 41 38.32
Franklin 77 131 62.98
Hancock 47 62 56.88
Kossuth 32 44 57.89
Mitchell 29 47 61.84
Winnebago 26 45 63.38
Worth 15 41 73.21
Wright 370 69 15.72
Area Total 811 1004 55.31

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 17
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 4
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 28

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 220 7 38.8
Butler 83 78.3
Floyd 89 16 83.18
Franklin 119 16 57.21
Hancock 88 6 80.73
Kossuth 35 1 46.05
Mitchell 66 1 86.84
Winnebago 32 45.07
Worth 21 37.5
Wright 383 87.24
Area Total 1136 47 62.59

 

