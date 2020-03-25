      Breaking News
Watch the Cerro Gordo County/MercyOne/City of Mason City weekly news conference

Mar 25, 2020 @ 4:32pm

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, and the City of Mason City held their weekly news conference on Wednesday afternoon, March 25th.

Participating were:

= Mason City mayor Bill Schickel

= CG Public Health director Brian Hanft

= MercyOne North Iowa president Rod Schlader

= Mason City city administrator Aaron Burnett

Watch the news conference via the video player below:

 

 

