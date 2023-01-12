KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Reported Cardiac Arrest

January 12, 2023 5:30PM CST
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized.

Her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley was “rushed to the hospital” and “is now receiving the best care.”

Further details about her condition weren’t immediately available.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest.

Property records indicate the 54-year-old Presley is a resident at that address.

Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

