Like to take a “lake lap”? Get one in this weekend, portion of County Road B-35 on south side of Clear Lake closes Monday

CLEAR LAKE — If you like taking a “lake lap” around Clear Lake, you may want to spend some time taking one this weekend as you won’t be able to for about six to seven weeks starting on Monday.

County Road B-35 between Balsam and Dogwood Avenues will be closed to through traffic starting on Monday. A multi-use trail is being constructed that will be adjoining the north edge of 235th Street, or County Road B-35, connecting with the Sisters Prairie Trail just west of Cardinal Avenue and ending at Dogwood Avenue.

The work is expected to keep the road closed for about 45 days, weather permitting.

The project is being funded by Destination Iowa and American Rescue Plan Act funds.