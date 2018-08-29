Life prison sentence for Britt man convicted of sexually abusing two girls

FOREST CITY — It’s life in prison for a Britt man convicted of sexually abusing two girls.

48-year-old Chad Bonner received the sentence on Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court in Forest City after being found guilty in April during a bench trial by District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt.

The two girls were under the age of 12 when Bonner sexually assaulted them between January 2005 and September 2008.

Since Bonner was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 1991, state law enhanced the penalty of second-degree sexual abuse from 25 years in prison to a mandatory life prison sentence.