Life prison sentence for Britt man convicted of sexually abusing two girls
By KGLO News
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 6:42 AM

FOREST CITY — It’s life in prison for a Britt man convicted of sexually abusing two girls.

48-year-old Chad Bonner received the sentence on Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court in Forest City after being found guilty in April during a bench trial by District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt.

The two girls were under the age of 12 when Bonner sexually assaulted them between January 2005 and September 2008.

Since Bonner was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 1991, state law enhanced the penalty of second-degree sexual abuse from 25 years in prison to a mandatory life prison sentence.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Arrest made after Kossuth County man murdered Man accused of Mason City bar stabbings wants trial moved, undergoing mental evaluation Mason City man arrested after chase through Worth, Winnebago counties Announcement planned today in La Porte City on remains found State Ag Secretary candidates differ on volume of tax money needed for soil and water quality initiatives Soybean producer says ag relief package will help with expenses