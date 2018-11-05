Legislative races highlight Tuesday’s ballot

MASON CITY — Seven area legislative races are on the ballot tomorrow, with the highlight race being in Senate District 27 as incumbent Democrat Amanda Ragan of Mason City is being challenged by Republican Shannon Latham of Sheffield. Ragan has served in the Iowa Senate since 2002 and says while things have turned more partisan in recent years, she continues to try to work across the aisle with Republicans.

Ragan says the state’s privatization of the Medicaid system wasn’t well thought out and has had a huge impact on Iowans.

Ragan says the state needs to take a better look at whether there needs to be changes in the tax credits given to companies and corporations.

Latham is the co-owner and vice president of Latham Hi-Tech Seeds. She says she wants to serve as a new voice for north-central Iowa.

Latham says she’s talked to area business owners who say a lack of a skilled workforce is stifling economic growth

Latham says another area of concern with economic development in north-central Iowa is the slow growth of rural broadband.

Senate District 27 covers all but the far eastern part of Cerro Gordo County, all of Franklin County and western and northern Butler County. You can listen back to our full interviews with Ragan and Latham below:

Amanda Ragan:

Shannon Latham:

Looking at the other area legislative races:

=== In House District 7 that covers all of Winnebago and the northwestern part of Kossuth County, incumbent Republican Tedd Gassman of Scarville is being challenged by Democrat Debra Jensen of Forest City.

=== In House District 8 that covers all of Hancock and Wright as well as the southeastern half of Kossuth County, incumbent Republican Terry Baxter of Garner faces Democrat Connie Price of Britt.

=== In House District 51 that covers all of Worth, Mitchell and Howard counties as well as the northwestern part of Winneshiek County, Republican incumbent Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood is being challenged by Democrat Tim Knutson of Northwood

=== The incumbents in the other local House districts are running unopposed, with Democrats Todd Prichard of Charles City and Sharon Steckman of Mason City in Districts 52 and 53, and House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake being unopposed in House District 54.