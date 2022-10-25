Legislative candidate programs to air Wednesday morning, Thursday evening on KGLO

MASON CITY — Join us Wednesday morning and Thursday evening on AM-1300 KGLO and kglonews.com for a pair of programs featuring local candidates running for the Iowa legislature.

Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM, you’ll hear from the candidates running for House District 59, incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman of Mason City and her Republican challenger Doug Campbell of Mason City. At 10:00 AM, the candidates running for Senate District 30 will be featured with Republican incumbent Waylon Brown and Democratic challenger Whitney Mixdorf.

The programs will be replayed in reverse order at 7 o’clock on Thursday evening, and will also be available after they air on Wednesday morning at kglonews.com.