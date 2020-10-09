      Weather Alert

Legendary Yankee, Whitey Ford, Dies

Oct 9, 2020 @ 12:43pm

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) – The great New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford has died. A family member tells The Associated Press on Friday that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night.

The cause was not known.

Ford was called the the “Chairman of the Board.”

He had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become the game’s perennial champions.

The wily left-hander started in 1950 spent 16 seasons in the majors, all with the Yankees.

He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history.

He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690.

He helped symbolize the almost machinelike efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century.

Whitey Ford was 91.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team