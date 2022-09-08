KGLO News KGLO News Logo
Legendary News Anchor Bernard Shaw Dies At 82

September 8, 2022 11:22AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) – Bernard Shaw, CNN’s chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast journalist best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, has died.

He was 82.

He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, former CNN chief executive.

Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure.

His striking on-the-scene work in Baghdad, with correspondents Peter Arnett and John Holliman, was crucial in establishing CNN when it was the only cable news network and broadcast outlets at ABC, CBS and NBC dominated television news.

