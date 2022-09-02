KGLO News KGLO News Logo
Breaking News:
Twin Cities-based company to purchase former ShopKo building in Mason City, transform it into golf car manufacturing facility

Legendary Actress Jane Fonda Says She Has Cancer

September 2, 2022 4:47PM CDT
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jane Fonda says she has cancer.

The 84-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Friday that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy.

She says she feels lucky because her cancer is very treatable.

Fonda says that unlike many Americans, she has the privilege of the best doctors and treatment.

She says she is dealing well with the chemotherapy and she won’t allow it to slow down her climate activism.

The two-time Oscar winner starred in films including “Klute,” “Barbarella” and “9 to 5,” and on the Netflix show “Grace and Frankie.”

For the latest

Trending

1

UPDATED --- Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City
2

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
3

Jury selection today in Mason City murder case, trial moved to Mitchell County
4

Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges
5

Mason City man pleads not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon after July shooting incident