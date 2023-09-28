League of Women Voters of North Iowa to host Mason City School Board candidate forum Monday

MASON CITY — The League of Women Voters of North Iowa will be hosting a candidate forum this coming Monday for those running for the Mason City School Board.

The League of Women Voters says they’re holding the forum to enable voters to hear the candidates and question them about important issues in the November election. The format of the forum will be candidates making opening and closing statements and answering questions submitted by the League as well as by the audience.

The forum will take place Monday night at 7 o’clock in the FEMA Room at Mason City High School.