Leader of Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown removed
Timon Oujiri (IVH photo)
MARSHALLTOWN — The Governor’s office is confirming that the Commandant at the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown has been fired.
A spokesperson for Governor Kim Reynolds office confirmed that Timon Oujiri was removed from his post last Wednesday, May 5th. Division Administrator Penny Cutler-Bermudez is serving as acting commandant.
Oujiri was appointed to IVH in May 2017. There has been no word on what led to Oujiri’s removal and no comment yet from IVH.