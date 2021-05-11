      Weather Alert

Leader of Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown removed

May 11, 2021 @ 4:54am
Timon Oujiri (IVH photo)

MARSHALLTOWN — The Governor’s office is confirming that the Commandant at the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown has been fired.

A spokesperson for Governor Kim Reynolds office confirmed that Timon Oujiri was removed from his post last Wednesday, May 5th. Division Administrator Penny Cutler-Bermudez is serving as acting commandant.

Oujiri was appointed to IVH in May 2017. There has been no word on what led to Oujiri’s removal and no comment yet from IVH.

For the latest

Trending
Development group purchasing Southbridge Mall, wants to transform into family entertainment complex
Mason City man pleads guilty to prostitution
City of Mason City's Finance Director dies
Suspended sentence for Eagle Grove man accused of breaking into home of former Mitchell County Sheriff
Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $1,500 from local fast food restaurant