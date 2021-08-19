      Weather Alert

Lawsuit: Iowa governor’s office violating open records law

Aug 19, 2021 @ 11:49am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new lawsuit contends the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is illegally delaying the release of public records related to its $26 million, no-bid coronavirus testing contract. 

Reynolds and her office’s public records custodian are the latest officials to be accused of violating open records laws by a Utah-based company formed to investigate testing programs in several states. 

Paul Huntsman, chairman of the board of The Salt Lake Tribune, recently launched the effort to seek records related to Test Utah and similar programs in Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee. 

His lawyer has filed open records lawsuits in Utah and Nebraska, and recently against the Iowa Department of Public Health.

For the latest

Trending
USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew
Omaha man accused of vehicular homicide in death of woman in a Mason City store parking lot pleads not guilty
Gonzalez found guilty of murder
Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
Clear Lake council tonight holds public hearing on proposal to transform upper floor space in downtown building to apartments
Connect With Us