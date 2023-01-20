KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Lawsuit Claims Woman’s Death Stemmed From Disneyland Fall

January 20, 2023 1:47PM CST
Share
Lawsuit Claims Woman’s Death Stemmed From Disneyland Fall

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – A lawsuit claims Disneyland employees snickered at a disabled woman struggling to get off a Jungle Cruise boat before she fell and broke a leg, leading to her death months later.

The Southern California News Group reports that the lawsuit was filed by the family of Joanne Aguilar against the Walt Disney Company, its theme park division and Disneyland.

Disney denies the allegations and is seeking a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred in August 2021. A

guilar underwent surgery at a local hospital and then spent five months at a rehabilitation center.

While there she got an infection, went into septic shock and died in January 2022.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
2

Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man charged with possessing gun as a felon after gunfire incident
4

Mason City man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sexual abuse charges
5

Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail