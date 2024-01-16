KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Effort To Enhance Child Tax Credit, Revive Tax Breaks For Businesses

January 16, 2024 3:30PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairmen of the top tax policy committees in Congress have announced a bipartisan agreement to enhance the child tax credit and revive a variety of tax breaks for businesses.

The combination is designed to attract support from lawmakers of both political parties.

Announced on Tuesday, supporters are hoping to pass the measure in time for the current tax filing season attached to other must-pass bills, but leadership in both chambers would have to go along. T

he roughly $78 billion package would be paid for by more quickly ending a tax break Congress approved during the COVID-19 pandemic that encouraged businesses to keep employees on their payroll.

For the latest

Trending

1

Man from Manly facing multiple child endangerment charges, OWI after two separate incidents
2

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
3

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
4

Sheffield woman accused of running into Mason City house, squad cars
5

Eliminating state income tax 'non-starter' for House Democrats