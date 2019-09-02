Law enforcement vehicle struck during traffic stop on Avenue of the Saints in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY — A law enforcement vehicle suffered damage after being struck by a semi on the Avenue of the Saints on Friday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says an officer was conducting a traffic stop at the 182 mile marker of westbound US Highway 18, about a mile west of the Eisenhower Avenue exit near Mason City, at about 8:50 PM. The officer’s car had the emergency lights activated and was off the traveled portion of the road behind a motorcycle that had been pulled over.
A semi driven by 29-year-old Martin Tanev of West Palm Beach Florida was traveling westbound in the outside lane, when it partially left the lane and entered the shoulder, striking the patrol car, with debris from the collision striking the motorcycle.
The State Patrol in its accident report did not provide the name of the law enforcement officer nor the driver of the motorcycle. Conditions of those involved in the accident were also not provided.