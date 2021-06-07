Law enforcement launch tip line to find missing Iowa boy
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson, who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa, days before his 11th birthday, is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement have set up a tip line to help find a boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday.
The FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are hoping the digital tip line will help in the search for Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson went missing May 27 from Montezuma.
Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered an accident or that he ran away.
The website is fbi.gov/findxavior.