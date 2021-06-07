      Weather Alert

Law enforcement launch tip line to find missing Iowa boy

Jun 7, 2021 @ 6:30am
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson, who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa, days before his 11th birthday, is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement have set up a tip line to help find a boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday. 

The FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are hoping the digital tip line will help in the search for Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson went missing May 27 from Montezuma. 

Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered an accident or that he ran away. 

The website is fbi.gov/findxavior.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City council approves Southbridge Mall redevelopment agreement, future owner says mall could expand and connect to hotel
Auditor’s investigation concludes state worker inflated husband’s pay and benefits by $61,610
A year and a half after the start of the pandemic, Cerro Gordo County public health director says his department starting to scale things back
Mason City man given suspended sentence for cash wash burglary
Mason City man accused of car theft, high speed chase withdraws from plea change hearing, will stand trial
Connect With Us Listen To Us On