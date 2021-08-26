Latimer woman receives deferred judgment, probation after pleading guilty to using dead woman’s checkbook at Mason City store
MASON CITY — One of two people from Latimer who pleaded guilty to using the checkbook of a woman who died in 2016 at a Mason City business has been given a deferred judgment.
27-year-old Tyler Mejia and 29-year-old Lauren Johnson were arrested last November after authorities say they were at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City and being watched by a loss prevention employee for concealing unpaid merchandise. The pair then attempted to use a check at the checkout that used a name different from either of them.
Police in a criminal complaint say Mejia told an officer that the check belonged to his aunt and he had permission to sign it. On further investigation, it was found the check was from an account that belonged to a woman who died in 2016, with the account being closed in 2017.
Both Mejia and Johnson were charged with forgery, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Johnson pleaded guilty in May to the charge and was sentenced on Wednesday by District Associate Judge Adam Sauer to three years probation and was fined a civil penalty of $1025.
Mejia filed a written plea of guilty to the charge and was given a deferred judgment in April and was also sentenced to three years probation.