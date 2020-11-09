Latimer pair accused of using checkbook of woman who died in 2016 to make purchases
MASON CITY — The preliminary hearings have been set for a Latimer pair accused of using the checkbook of a woman who died in 2016.
27-year-old Tyler Mejia and 29-year-old Lauren Johnson were arrested late last week and transported to Cerro Gordo County. Authorities say Mejia and Johnson were at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City and being watched by a loss prevention employee for concealing unpaid merchandise.
The pair then attempted to use a check at the checkout that used a name different from either of them. Police in a criminal complaint say Mejia told an officer that the check belonged to his aunt and he had permission to sign it. On further investigation, it was found the check was from an account that belonged to a woman who died in 2016, with the account being closed in 2017.
Both Mejia and Johnson have been charged with forgery, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The pair are due in court for their preliminary hearing on November 25th.