Latimer pair accused of using checkbook of woman who died In 2016 to make purchases plead not guilty
MASON CITY — A pair from Latimer accused of using the checkbook of a woman who died in 2016 at a Mason City business have both pleaded not guilty.
27-year-old Tyler Mejia and 29-year-old Lauren Johnson were arrested in November after authorities say they were at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City and being watched by a loss prevention employee for concealing unpaid merchandise. The pair then attempted to use a check at the checkout that used a name different from either of them. Police in a criminal complaint say Mejia told an officer that the check belonged to his aunt and he had permission to sign it.
On further investigation, it was found the check was from an account that belonged to a woman who died in 2016, with the account being closed in 2017.
Both Mejia and Johnson were charged with forgery, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Johnson pleaded not guilty late last month and had her trial scheduled for March 2nd. Mejia pleaded not guilty this week and has his trial set for March 9th.