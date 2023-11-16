Latham sworn in as Mason City’s newest City Council member

MASON CITY — Tim Latham is officially a member of the Mason City City Council.

Latham took the oath of office on Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at City Hall, one day after his election to the at-large seat vacated on the City Council by the death of Tom Thoma was certified. Latham briefly spoke after being sworn in. “I’ve known Tom for years, and actually when he moved up to the Manor we bought his house from him. A young couple who wanted to move back to Mason City bought the house. It’s a sad thing that Tom is gone, but I appreciate the opportunity citizens made for me, and I hope to work diligently with the rest of the council and get things done.”

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says Latham will be a great addition to the council. “I’ve known him for quite a few years, and he’s never been shy to tell me what’s going on in the community, or asked me about something, and that was as a supervisor or so many of the other different roles that he’s filled. I think that will be a great continuation of that active representation that we see from our council.”

Burnett says it’s been a pleasure to get to know Latham the last five years that he’s been city administrator. “As a business person, he’s always been quick to highlight the needs of the business community. On the housing front, always quick to talk about what we can do to help improve housing in the community. He’s always worked toward solutions and worked diligently to represent the community, whichever aspect or whichever part of the community it really is. I can’t stress enough how fortunate I am to serve in Mason City with this great group of elected officials, and Councilman Latham will definitely continue that progress.”

Latham previously had served on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. The other three that won full terms in last week’s election — Paul Adams, John Lee and Joshua Masson — will be sworn in at the start of the year.