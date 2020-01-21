Latham announces re-election bid for seat on Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County supervisor representing the First District has announced he’s seeking re-election.
Tim Latham is serving his first term on the Board of Supervisors. Latham says in a written statement that he would like to continue the momentum that’s occurring in the area over the next four years. He says he’s worked alongside dedicated county employees to improve infrastructure, limit tax increases, freeze the pay for county supervisors, support county-wide economic development and add to the county’s tax base.
Latham’s First District includes roughly the northwestern two-thirds of Mason City, Mason Township south of the Mason City city limits, as well as Bath Township.
Last week, fellow supervisor Chris Watts announced he was running for re-election for the District Three seat that includes the southeastern third of Mason City as well as the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.