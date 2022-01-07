      Weather Alert

Latham announces re-election bid for Iowa House

Jan 7, 2022 @ 12:13pm

SHEFFIELD — A north-central Iowa state representative says she’s running for re-election.

Sheffield Republican Shannon Latham is in the middle of her first term in the Iowa House, currently representing House District 54 which includes all of Franklin County, the northeastern two-thirds of Butler County, and the western third of Cerro Gordo County that includes Clear Lake.

Latham was appointed vice-chair of the House Appropriations Committee in her first term and also serves on the Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Information Technology committees, as well as the Economic Development Budget Subcommittee.

Due to redistricting, Latham would be seeking a House District 55 seat that includes all of Franklin and Hamilton counties as well as northwestern Story and southeastern Wright counties.

