Latham announces Cerro Gordo Supervisors re-election bid, sets up primary showdown with incumbent Watts
MASON CITY — Two incumbents on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will be facing each other in this June’s Republican primary due to redistricting.
Tim Latham and Chris Watts were both elected to the board six years ago, Latham into the current First District with Watts into the current Third District. The supervisors in February approved a redistricting plan starting next year that has Latham and Watts currently living in the new First District, which includes all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three.
The other incumbent Casey Callanan of Clear Lake lives in the Second District, which includes the communities of Clear Lake, Ventura, Burchinal, Portland, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton, Meservey and Dougherty and their surrounding areas; while the Third District includes the rest of Mason City not in the First District as well as the communities of Rock Falls and Plymouth, and the townships of Falls and Lime Creek-Mason North.
While Latham and Watts are both in the middle of their four-year terms they were elected to two years ago, redistricting has forced all three supervisors seats to be up for election this year.
Latham in his re-election announcement says in his six years on the board he’s helped to update and maintain the county’s infrastructure, including the new County Engineer Facility and building new maintenance sheds in Thornton, Ventura and Mason City. He says he’s committed to helping the county grow, work for county-wide economic development, and prosper and to protect and improve the environment.
While Watts and Latham are destined for a primary showdown in the First District, the Third District race has Democrat Paul Adams and Republican Don O’Connor both of Mason City having announced they are seeking the open seat. Callanan meanwhile announced last month he would seek another term on the board.
The filing deadline for candidates wishing to run for county offices is Friday evening at 5:00 PM.