KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Last tenants evacuated from building near apartment structure that collapsed in Davenport

June 9, 2023 11:32AM CDT
Share
Last tenants evacuated from building near apartment structure that collapsed in Davenport
View of the building from City Hall in Davenport (City of Davenport photo)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Davenport have evacuated the remaining tenants from a building near a partially collapsed apartment building. 

City officials announced Thursday that five apartments in what is called the Executive Square Building in downtown Davenport were evacuated out of “an abundance of caution.” 

Executive Square is near an apartment building that partially collapsed on May 28, killing three tenants. 

City spokeswoman Sarah Ott says staff and engineers have assessed the condition of properties near the partially collapsed building before more dismantling begins. 

Most tenants of Executive Square had already been evacuated and Thursday’s action leaves the building empty.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation
2

Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder faces parole revocation hearing next week
3

Motorcycle accident seriously injures Mason City man
4

Mason City man's murder, arson trial set to start next week after motion for delay denied
5

Mason City bowling alley severely damaged by fire Sunday night