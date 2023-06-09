Last tenants evacuated from building near apartment structure that collapsed in Davenport

View of the building from City Hall in Davenport (City of Davenport photo)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Davenport have evacuated the remaining tenants from a building near a partially collapsed apartment building.

City officials announced Thursday that five apartments in what is called the Executive Square Building in downtown Davenport were evacuated out of “an abundance of caution.”

Executive Square is near an apartment building that partially collapsed on May 28, killing three tenants.

City spokeswoman Sarah Ott says staff and engineers have assessed the condition of properties near the partially collapsed building before more dismantling begins.

Most tenants of Executive Square had already been evacuated and Thursday’s action leaves the building empty.