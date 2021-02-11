      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect through mid-morning Thursday for the entire listening area.

Larry Flynt Dies At 78

Feb 10, 2021 @ 6:19pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Larry Flynt, who turned Hustler magazine into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, has died at age 78.

His nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., told The Associated Press that Flynt died Wednesday of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles.

As the founder of one of the most explicit adult-oriented magazines, Larry Flynt constantly challenged the establishment and became a target for the religious right and feminist groups.

His publishing and financial successes were offset by tragedy.

He was shot by a sniper and left paralyzed from the waist down in 1978.

His life was depicted in the Oscar-nominated 1996 film “The People vs. Larry Flynt.”

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of burglary, trying to run over people with his car pleads guilty
Reciting Pledge of Allegiance would be required to start school day
Webster City man accused of attempted murder in Wright County enters Alford plea
Number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa drops by almost 25% in last week
Despite active number of COVID cases going down, CG Public Health director says now is not the time to let your guard down