Largest Christian University In US Faces Record Fine After Federal Probe Into Alleged Deception

October 31, 2023 3:51PM CDT
FILE - The Jerry Colangelo Museum at Grand Canyon University is seen at at dusk in Phoenix, on Sept. 20, 2017. Grand Canyon University, the country's largest Christian university, is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The country’s largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs.

Grand Canyon University, which has more than 100,000 students mostly in online programs, faces the largest fine of its kind ever dealt by the U.S. Education Department.

The university denies any wrongdoing and says it’s being unfairly targeted in retaliation for an ongoing lawsuit.

An Education Department investigation found that Grand Canyon lied to more than 7,500 current and former students about the cost of doctoral programs.

