Lakota man headed to prison for 14 years on meth dealing charges
LAKOTA — A Lakota man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 30-year-old Christopher Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 1500 grams of pure methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a drug user. Hanson as part of a plea agreement admitted to distributing at least 1500 grams of pure meth in and around north-central Iowa.
In September 2018, a vehicle was stopped and in the vehicle was approximately ten pounds of meth, part of which was packaged for delivery to Hanson for redistribution. On September 26th 2018, a search warrant was executed at Hanson’s residence where law enforcement seized drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, marijuana, meth, and guns, including a rifle and a pistol, along with ammunition.
US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand on Thursday sentenced Hanson to 168 months in prison to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.