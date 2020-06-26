      Weather Alert

Lakota man headed to prison for 14 years on meth dealing charges

Jun 26, 2020 @ 11:09am

LAKOTA — A Lakota man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 30-year-old Christopher Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 1500 grams of pure methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a drug user. Hanson as part of a plea agreement admitted to distributing at least 1500 grams of pure meth in and around north-central Iowa.

In September 2018, a vehicle was stopped and in the vehicle was approximately ten pounds of meth, part of which was packaged for delivery to Hanson for redistribution. On September 26th 2018, a search warrant was executed at Hanson’s residence where law enforcement seized drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, marijuana, meth, and guns, including a rifle and a pistol, along with ammunition.

US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand on Thursday sentenced Hanson to 168 months in prison to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

