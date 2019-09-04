      Weather Alert

Lake Mills woman pleads not guilty to weapons charges

Sep 4, 2019 @ 11:48am

MANLY — A December trial date has been set for a Lake Mills woman who has pleaded not guilty to pointing a gun at another person.

33-year-old Jennie Aasland is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her family on July 7th in Manly. Authorities say a pistol was found in the gravel between Aasland and the victim, and that Aasland admitted at the time of the incident to driving to Manly with a blood alcohol level of .205, which is two-and-a-half times above the legal limit. .

Aasland was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, and second-offense OWI. She was due in court for her arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but online court records show she entered written pleas of not guilty to the charges last week.

Her trial is scheduled to start on December 11th.

For the latest

Trending
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident