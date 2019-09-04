Lake Mills woman pleads not guilty to weapons charges
MANLY — A December trial date has been set for a Lake Mills woman who has pleaded not guilty to pointing a gun at another person.
33-year-old Jennie Aasland is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her family on July 7th in Manly. Authorities say a pistol was found in the gravel between Aasland and the victim, and that Aasland admitted at the time of the incident to driving to Manly with a blood alcohol level of .205, which is two-and-a-half times above the legal limit. .
Aasland was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, and second-offense OWI. She was due in court for her arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but online court records show she entered written pleas of not guilty to the charges last week.
Her trial is scheduled to start on December 11th.