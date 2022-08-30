Lake Mills man serving 20 years for sexual abuse faces additional sexual abuse charge from Mason City incident

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man previously convicted of two cases of sexual abuse in Mason City is now facing another sexual abuse charge.

23-year-old Benjamin Monson was convicted in the fall of 2020 on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after a pair of different incidents in Mason City in 2019. Court documents stated the incidents happened at two different locations, with one of the female victims being unconscious and physically helpless at the time, with the other being forced against her will. Monson was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A new second-degree sexual abuse charge was recently filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court, accusing Monson of performing sexual acts with a victim under the age of 12 at a Mason City residence in April 2018.

Monson has been transported from the Anamosa State Prison to the Cerro Gordo County Jail to participate in the proceedings for this case. If convicted of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, Monson would face up to an additional 25 years in prison.