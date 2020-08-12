Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to multiple drug charges
FOREST CITY- A Lake Mills man has pled not guilty to multiple drug charges. 30 year old Caleb Robert Angel has pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, sponsoring a gathering where illegal drugs are used, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Police say that as they arrested two other people on felony warrants on July 18 in the 700 block of N Lake Street in Lake Mills, another man walked by with a drug pipe in his mouth with that man being Angel. A search of Angel’s home found 6.79 grams of methamphetamine, multiple plastic baggies, a digital scale, meth pipes, marijuana, and a prescription medication.
His trial is scheduled to start on September 23.