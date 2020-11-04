Lake Mills man found guilty of sexual abuse in two separate Mason City incidents
MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man has been found guilty of sexual abuse. 20-year-old Benjamin Monson was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after a pair of different incidents in Mason City last year.
Court documents stated the incidents happened at two different locations, with one of the female victims being unconscious and physically helpless at the time, with the other being forced against her will.
Monson chose a bench trial instead of having a jury decide his fate, with District Judge Colleen Weiland finding him guilty this week on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Monson faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on December 21st.