Lake Mills man charged in connection with crash that injured ten sentenced to prison
FOREST CITY — A Lake Mills man charged in connection with a head-on crash that severely injured ten people on New Year’s Day in 2019 has been sentenced to five years in prison.
22-year-old Michael Olsen was originally charged with six counts of serious injury by vehicle, operating while intoxicated, and second offense possession of marijuana. The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash about five miles northwest of Forest City on 120th Avenue south of County Road A-42 at about 2:21 on New Year’s Day 2019 morning when a pickup and vehicle collided. Court documents state that further investigation shows that Olsen, as the driver of one of the vehicles, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Olsen earlier this year pleaded guilty to three counts of serious injury by vehicle with all other charges being dismissed. District Judge DeDra Schroeder sentenced Olsen on Tuesday to five years in prison on each charge, with all three terms to run at the same time.