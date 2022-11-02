Lake Mills man already serving 20 years for sexual abuse to plead guilty to another sexual abuse charge

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Lake Mills man already spending 20 years in prison on sexual abuse convictions on another sexual abuse charge.

23-year-old Benjamin Monson was convicted in the fall of 2020 on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after a pair of different incidents in Mason City in 2019. Court documents stated the incidents happened at two different locations, with one of the female victims being unconscious and physically helpless at the time, with the other being forced against her will. Monson was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A new second-degree sexual abuse charge was filed in June in Cerro Gordo County District Court, accusing Monson of performing sexual acts with a victim under the age of 12 at a Mason City residence in April 2018.

Monson originally pleaded not guilty to the new sexual abuse charge with a trial scheduled to start on November 15th, but court records show that a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for November 14th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.