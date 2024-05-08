Lake Mills man accused of sexual abuse, burglary, enters Alford pleas to lesser charges

LAKE MILLS — A Lake Mills man accused of sexual abuse and burglary has entered Alford pleas to lesser charges as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

62-year-old David Henderson was accused of entering an apartment in Lake Mills in the early morning hours of July 14th of last year without permission and sexually abused a woman. Henderson was arrested a week later and was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

Henderson’s trial was scheduled to start today, but court records show he entered Alford pleas on Tuesday to third-degree burglary and indecent exposure. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

The plea agreement states that prosecutors will recommend a five-year prison sentence on the burglary charge and a two-year sentence on the indecent exposure charge, with the sentences to run at the same time.

A sentencing date was not immediately set.