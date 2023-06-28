KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Lake laps can resume as County Road B-35 on Clear Lake’s south side opens to traffic

June 28, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Share
Lake laps can resume as County Road B-35 on Clear Lake’s south side opens to traffic

CLEAR LAKE — Lake laps can resume around Clear Lake as County Road B-35 on the south side of Clear Lake between Balsam and Dogwood Avenues re-opened to traffic this morning.

The road had been closed since May due to the construction of a multi-use trail that adjoins the north edge of the road.

The trail connects with the Sisters Prairie Trail just west of Cardinal Avenue and ending at Dogwood Avenue.

For the latest

Trending

1

Officer-involved shooting in Sheffield leaves one man dead
2

Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder won't be placed back on parole for at least nine months
3

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
4

Osage man's murder trial, supression hearing delayed
5

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car