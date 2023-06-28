Lake laps can resume as County Road B-35 on Clear Lake’s south side opens to traffic
CLEAR LAKE — Lake laps can resume around Clear Lake as County Road B-35 on the south side of Clear Lake between Balsam and Dogwood Avenues re-opened to traffic this morning.
The road had been closed since May due to the construction of a multi-use trail that adjoins the north edge of the road.
The trail connects with the Sisters Prairie Trail just west of Cardinal Avenue and ending at Dogwood Avenue.