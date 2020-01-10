KRIB, Surf Ballroom Board of Directors, Mason City musician Deluna among those being honored by Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
ARNOLDS PARK — The Board of Directors of the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, a late Mason City musician, a north-central Iowa band and one of our radio stations are among those being honored later this year with induction into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Tim Coffey of Mason City is one of the board members of the Iowa Rock & Roll Music Association. He says KRIB was honored in the “Radio Station” category, the Surf board was receiving the “Spirit Award”, Dennis Richie Deluna is being inducted as an artist, while the group Kid Bisket is being inducted as a band.
The newest inductees will be honored during the Induction Spectacular Weekend on September 5th and 6th in Arnolds Park.
Click on the audio player to listen to our full interview with Tim Coffey and Laurie Lietz with the Surf Ballroom.
List of all the 2020 inductees:
Arnolds Park, IA – The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Inductees for the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, who will be inducted during the Induction Spectacular Weekend held September 5-6 in the beautiful Iowa Great Lakes.
The 2020 Inductees into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame include: Epicurians (Border Band), Genocide (Band), Shade of Blue (Band), Elm Street Grocery (Band), Kid Biskit (Band), The Pilgrims (Out of State Band), Lefty and the Spinners (Band), Dutch Uncle (Band), Janice Hill (Women Who Rock), Laura Benedict (Women Who Rock), Musicians Pro Shop (Music Store), Doug Roberson (Promoter), Bill Hillman (Promotor), Phil Christy (Individual Artist), Alan Morphew (Individual Artist), Bill Pelchat (Individual Artist), Kirk “Skinny” Webb (Individual Artist), John Rogers (Individual Artist), Bruce Kim (Individual Artist), Tommy Lee (Individual Artist), Dennis Richie Deluna (Individual Artist), Melvin James (Individual Artist), Jono Smith (Individual Artist), John Piper (Individual Artist), KRIB in Mason City (Radio Station), Trent Litton (Support Person), Charlie Haden (Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award), Rick Eames (Matousek Family Lifetime Achievement Award), Denny Anderson (DJ), The Surf Ballroom Board of Directors (Spirit Award), and Connie Valens (Spirit Award).
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association annually inducts musicians, bands, DJs, ballrooms and others who have significantly contributed to rock and roll music in the State of Iowa. Since incorporation, more than 300 entities have had the honor of being inducted. Inductees must have a minimum of 25 years of experience in the music industry.
For more information visit www.iowarocknroll.com
Click here for a PDF of this Press Release:
https://84084c3b-46f4-4d47-b74f-03175e2166ed.filesusr.com/ugd/9d95ec_10dcdcfe20764ba6848ad7891d86c024.pdf